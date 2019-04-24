Sharon Rae Pellegrini



Sharon Rae Pellegrini (nee Terlep), age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Sharon is survived by her loving children Debbie (Esequiel) Gallardo, Mark (Sue) Pellegrini, Julie (James) Gosselin and Victoria (Juan) Ortiz; grandchildren Jennifer Montano, James Hoffman, Maria Gallardo, Christina Urbalejo, Matthew, Nicholas and Adam Pellegrini, Annie and Ellie Gosselin; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law's Janet Wolfinbarger and Geraldine Pellegrini and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her mother Mary Louise Terlep and step fatherJohn Terlep; brothers-in-law Kenneth and John (the late Nancy) Pellegrini.



Sharon was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area. Sharon graduated from Joliet Township Class of 1949.



She married Richard in 1956 and was married for 61 years before his passing in 2018. She was truly a very special person; resilient, selfless, kind, and loving with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time at casinos and playing bingo but her true love was always her family. She was a loving wife and so very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will dearly miss her.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's name may be made to . A celebration of Sharon's life will begin on Friday, April 26, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a



Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2212 McDonough St, Joliet, IL 60436. Following Mass a committal service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. A tribute wall for Sharon is available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Agreements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019