Sharon Stewart, nee Harshfield who passed away July3, 2019 will be memorialized at 2 PM, October 19, 2019 at St. Gerald Church, 9310 55th Court, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.

The service will begin at 2 PM. After the service family and friends are asked to gather at Grace Episcopal Church, 209 N Pine St, New Lenox, IL 60451 from 4-8 PM to share in memories and a Potluck meal. If able please bring a dish to share; as Sharon would have wanted: Friends, Family, shared food and memories. Her ashes will be interred at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421 on Monday October 21, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2019
