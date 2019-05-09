Sharon Ann Stoner



Born: April 24, 1949; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 6, 2019; in Machesney Park, IL



Sharon Ann Stoner, age 70, was tragically killed on May 6, 2019 in Machesney Park, IL. She was born to Walter and Beverly Johnson on April 24, 1949 in Joliet, IL.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 48 years, Jack, son Kent and daughter Dr. Kimberly Stoner, sister Doreen (Reza) Faghih along with many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Sharon graduated from Plainfield high school and received a bachelor's and master's degree from Northern IL University. She then worked as a Kindergarten and Preschool Teacher in IL and has been retired for the past 15 years. During retirement, she and Jack spent their time enjoying lake life in IL, WI and AZ. Sharon was active in community service, an avid quilter, world traveler, gardener and enjoyed weekly cocktails with friends. Sharon was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, WI and Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu, AZ. She will be deeply missed by her family and everyone that knew her.



A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (210 E. Pleasant St. Oconomowoc, WI 53066). Visitation for family and friends will start at 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. A burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Plainfield Township Cemetery in Plainfield, IL.



Since Sharon was a victim of untreated mental illness, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the National Alliance of the Mentally. Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2019