Sharon Sue Lenich
Sharon Sue Lenich departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 66.
Faith and family were everything to Sharon. She was born to Lucille and Rudolph Adams in Matteson, Illinois. She was raised in the Lutheran faith, attending Zion Lutheran School through 8th grade. She graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Education.
She married J. Russell Lenich (Russ) on June 15, 1974 and they shared nearly 46 years together, primarily in Westmont, Illinois and Plainfield, Illinois. During their marriage, they raised four children, each playing to their strengths to create a happy, loving home for their family. Sharon was a nurturer at her core and loved her family deeply, a love that was reciprocated by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an involved and admired mother and Nana. Sharon's favorite times were those spent together with her family.
Sharon taught in the Lutheran school system for many years, mostly in the preschool setting, touching many young lives. She always felt most comfortable with children and they naturally gravitated to her kind and gentle demeanor.
Sharon read the Lord's Word almost daily throughout her life. Her well-used Bible demonstrates this fact. She enjoyed attending Bible classes at her church and shared her faith with others through example.
Waiting for Sharon in heaven is her father, Rudy. She leaves behind with innumerable happy memories, her husband, Russ, and their four children: Tamara (John) Paulun, Taryn (Zach) Schrader, John Lenich, and Jeremy Lenich. She also will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Hadley and Emilia Paulun, and Dylan, Grady, and Waylon Schrader. Sharon is also survived by her mother, Lucille Walker, and her siblings, Charles (Nancy) Adams and Tammy (Robert) Doerrer.
A private family viewing will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Plainfield, Illinois on June 4, 2020, with a service following graveside. Sharon, Mom, Nana, you will be in our hearts until we meet again. "By his power God raised the Lord from the dead, and He will raise us also." 1 Corinthians 6:14 Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.