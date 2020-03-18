|
Sheila Rae Duckmanton
Born: March 27, 1947; in Eldorado, IL
Died: March 15, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Sheila Rae Duckmanton, 72, of Dwight, IL, formerly of Coal City, IL and Seneca, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in Dwight. According to Sheila's wishes cremation rights will be accorded following a visitation that will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Services will be held on that same day following the visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Victor Randle officiating.
Shelia was born on March 27, 1947 in Eldorado, IL to Clydus and Helen (Barnes) Cox. She married George L. Duckmanton on December 13, 1981 in Elizabethtown, IL. Sadly he passed away on December 22, 2009.
She is survived by her children, Helen (Andrew) Garcia, Dwight, IL, Shannon Lacey, Charles Lacey Diamond, IL; grandchildren, Raymond Manion, Trisha (Michael) Wagner, Samantha (Joseph) Shryock, Chance Lacey; seven Great Grandchildren: Aiden, Gabriel, Isabella, Maisie, Jaxson, Lincoln and Austin; brothers and sisters, Terry (Nancy) Cox, Albuquerque, NM, Cheryl (Reagan Shackelford) Kelley, Sweetwater, TX, Larry (Laurie) Cox, Gold Canyon, Arizona, Carol (Keith) Fowler, Bentonville, Arkansas, Gary (Jamie) Cox, Gardner, Illinois, Steven (Tenna) Cox, Joliet, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband.
Memorials in honor of Shelia may be made to and online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 18, 2020