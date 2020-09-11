Sheldon Joseph Hauck
Born: September 11, 1936; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 27, 2020; in Washington, DC
Sheldon Joseph Hauck, the former President of the National Oilseed Processors Association, died peacefully in his home in Washington, DC on Thursday, August 27 at age 83. Mr. Hauck was born in Joliet, Ill. on September 11, 1936, the oldest of three children, and grew up on a farm in New Lenox, Ill. He graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was president of the student body and of the Psi Upsilon chapter. Mr. Hauck served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Hornet (CV-12) as a legal officer and reaching the rank of Lieutenant-JG before being honorably discharged. Mr. Hauck then went onto law school at Northwestern University in Chicago and after graduation became a member of the Illinois bar. While at law school, Mr. Hauck met his wife, Joan, a fellow law student. The couple married in Chicago in 1965. After moving to Washington, D.C. in 1968, they resided at various addresses in Washington and Bethesda over the years. Mr. Hauck founded Hauck & Associates, Inc., a trade association management firm, in 1974. He was the President of the National Oilseed Processors Association for 35 years. Mr. Hauck had an abiding interest in trains, ships, and airplanes. He amassed a large library of books about trains and ships, and was a member of various railroad associations. Mr. Hauck enjoyed cruise ships and often booked itineraries that would have the most time at sea.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Graham Hauck, son Sheldon J. Hauck, Jr. (Jay) and daughter in law Allyson Walsh Hauck; and son Graham S. Hauck and daughter in law Alixine O'Malley Hauck. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Caroline, Charlotte, Childs, Madeline, Isabella, Conrad, and Mary Elizabeth. He is also survived by his brother Everett J. "Sparky" Hauck and his wife Jane.
His sister, Barbara Hauck Brandolino, predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support The Sheldon J. Hauck Scholarship Fund at St. Albans School 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC 20016-5069 or to the USS Hornet Foundation, 707 West Hornet Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501.