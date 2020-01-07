|
|
Shelly Mae Casto
Shelly Mae Casto, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, Jaunary 4, 2020. Age 55.
Survived by her mom Joyce M. Wertz of Tremont, IL. her siblings Edward (Lois) Casto, Mark (Lauren) Casto, Leigh Anne Casto and Stephanie Wertz Lundberg, her nephews Nathan Alan Burman-Casto, Anthony and Alexander Lundberg and her special cousin Kim (George) Fairchild. Also survived by numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by her father Alan E. Casto, her cousins Brian, Jodie and Steve Helleman, and her dear friend Lois Rasmusson.
Shelly graduated from Joliet Township High School West Campus Class of 1982. She was an avid animal lover, especially a great love for her three cats. Shelly was a dedicated worker, she was caring and nurturing to her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Rd. Joliet, Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Loy Schlote officiating. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. and Wednesday at church from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin, IL.
For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020