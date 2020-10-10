Sherri K. Dixon
Age 59, a resident of Springville, TN., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Scott Dixon; loving mother of Katie (Steve Downey) Rosinski, late Chris Rosinski, Megan (Justin) Zenere, and Caitlin Dixon; cherished grandmother of Logan Downey, Cartier Zenere, Honee Zenere, Anthony Zenere, and Laylani Zenere; treasured daughter of LaVonne and the late Richard Brandon (Turner); dear sister of Michelle "Mickie" Strom, JoAnn "Joni" (Fred) Scanlan, and Michael (Cheri) Brandon; also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends. Sherri was a member of the American Legion Riders Club Post # 1977 in New Lenox, and American Legion Post # 89 in Paris Landing, TN. She was employed with State Farm Insurance Agency in Minooka, IL for 42 years. Sherri enjoyed fishing, and was a lover of all animals. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sherri's grandson, Logan Downey for his educational fund would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.
Wearing masks and social distancing are MANDATORY for all in attendance.