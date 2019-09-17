The Herald-News Obituaries
|
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Morris, IL
View Map
Sherry L. Lewis-Miller


1953 - 2019
Born: October 16, 1953; in Morris, IL

Died: September 14, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Sherry L. Lewis-Miller 65, lifelong resident of Morris passed away Saturday evening September 14, 2019 in the Joliet Hospice Home with her loving family at her bedside.

Born on October 16, 1953 in Morris Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Lendsey and Ruth (Moberg) Lewis.

She was educated in Morris and went on to attend North Central College earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Studio Arts. Sherry was very accomplished in her artistic abilities, painting many pictures with the Morris Watercolor Guild, serving as a 4-H judge in arts, helping organize the Corn Festival Art Show, and teaching art to many. She served as historian both in her church and in her family. She loved her church, where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Morris for over 50 years. As an active member of the Church, she taught Sunday school, Bible studies, was a certified lay person of the church and was a member of the Handbell Choir. Greatest of all was her love and devotion she had for her family and being the best Nana for her 5 grandchildren.

On April 6, 1974 she married George Miller and the two of them would raise a wonderful family of four children. Lewis (Dinah) Miller of Chicago, Katrina (Phil Ingle) Miller of Allentown, PA, Sarah (Terrance) Miller Krueger of Joliet and Ian (Siobhan Rhode) Miller of Chicago.

Five grandchildren; Riley Krueger, Maeve Miller, Declan Krueger, Caelin Miller-Ingle, and Saoirse Miller.

Two sisters, Tracy Snack and Donna Cockream.

Preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Visitation will be held Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 west Washington Street, Morris. A Celebration of Sherry's life will be held on Wednesday the 18th at 11:00 am in the First United Methodist Church in Morris., officiated by Pastors Robert Sathuri and Laura Wilson Underwood. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will private.

Memorials may be made in Sherry's name to the First United Methodist Church or the Pink Heals of Joliet.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www. Ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 17, 2019
