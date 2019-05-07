The Herald-News Obituaries
Shirley A. Fisher

Shirley A. Fisher Obituary
Shirley A. Fisher

Age 90, passed away, Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home.

Survived by her two sisters-in-law Nadia Fisher and Mary Kay Fisher; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Drake) Stockert, Deborah Clark, Donald (Kathy) Fisher, John (Julie) Fisher, Diane Fisher, William (Cheryl) Fisher, James (Maggie) Fisher, Daniel (Carla) Fisher, Albert (Annemarie) Fisher, Jane Fisher, Joan Fisher, Mary Catherine Fisher, Anne Fisher, Robert Fisher, Paul Fisher and Susan (Jock) Barnes. Numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents John T. and Anna Fisher; brothers Donald, Eugene, William, Robert and John T. Jr.; sisters Lillian Siegmund and Evelyn Clark.

Born in Joliet a lifelong resident, living the past 6 years at Senior Star in Romeoville, where she was active in resident council and food committee. Graduated from Joliet Township High School. Shirley started her career at Illinois Bell Telephone as an operator and retired as a manager for AT&T. Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick's C.C.W., longtime Rialto Volunteer and was voted into the Rialto Volunteer Hall of Fame twice, in 1996 and 2002.

Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Patrick Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019
