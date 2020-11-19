Shirley A. Kohut
Shirley A. Kohut (nee Gallagher), age 81, of New Lenox passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County.
Shirley is survived by her loving children Mark and Julie; siblings Bill (late Patt) Gallagher and Kathy (late Michael Redwick and late Brian) Flynn; sister-in-law Vicki (Paul) Garbo; brother-in-law Hank (Barbara) Kohut; many nieces and nephews, including Angela (Wendy Vittori) Fett; and many friends, including special friends Cathy Hassell and Pat Gawenda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents William & Rita (nee LaBine) Gallagher; her in-laws Henry & Lidia Kohut; and sister Rita Fett.
Shirley was a member of St. Jude Parish, St. Jude C.C.W., New Lenox Lions Club, and Senior Social Group. She loved being with her wonderful friends, playing cards, going to dinners, plays, and the movies.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in memory of Shirley would be appreciated.
Family will receive loved ones and friends Friday November 20, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM at St. Jude Church with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
IL Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing.
For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com
or (815) 485-8697.