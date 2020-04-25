|
SHIRLEY ANN TYREE
(SANDY)
Age 89, long time resident of New Lenox, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet as a result of the COVID 19 Virus.
Shirley is survived by her loving family, children, Karen (Mark) Schultz, Susan (Steve) Kline, Reannna Tyree, Alesia (Mai Wagner) Tyree, siblings, Barbara Strickland, Patricia Rice, Robert (Marylane) Sandy, grandchildren, Alaina Odenthal, Christopher (Rachael)Schultz, Kelly (Ryan) Benton, Blaine (Lindsay) Kline, Matthew (Storm) Kline, Maya Wagner Tyree, great grandchildren, Harrison Kline, Brynley Kline, Kamryn Kline, Carter Benton, Reed Benton, Charles Schultz, Maren Schultz and Talon Kline.
Shirley was preceded by her parents, Ulis & Nellie Sandy (Mustoe), husband, William Tyree, siblings, Madge Capps, Ulis Sandy Jr., and Larry Sandy.
Shirley was an active member of the United Methodist Church in New Lenox where she held several positions in the Woman's group as well as being a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout Leader.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic; a celebration of Shirley's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations tothe United Methodist Church of New Lenox or the would be appreciated.
Arrangementsby Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020