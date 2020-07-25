1/
Shirley Bandosz
Shirley Bandosz

(nee' Weese)

Age 90 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at The Parc at Joliet.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter: Laurie (Kevin) Thrasher; granddaughter: Brittany (Jason Wagner) Thrasher; sister-in-law: Diane Weese, numerous nieces, nephews and bonus daughters: Ann Poplawski, Peggy Clark and Janet Serdar.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Dorothy (Albright) Weese; Mother and Father-in-law: Walter and Constance Bandosz; beloved grandson: Daniel D. Bandosz; brothers: William, Clark and Charles Weese; brothers-in-law: Buddy and Gene (Mary) Bandosz, and sister-in-law: Theresa (Stanley) Borowski.

Shirley was a member of the Chaney Monge PTO and Band Parents. She also volunteered as a playground monitor when her grandchildren attended school. She was a second mom and grandma to her daughter's friends and grandchildren's friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Per Shirley's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will have a celebration of Shirley's life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Shirley's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Crest Hill Lions Club.

Obituary and tribute wall for Shirley Bandosz available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
