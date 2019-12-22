|
Shirley Condon
Mrs. Shirley Inez (Johnson) Condon nee Ruthenbeck was born September 12, 1922 in Joliet, IL and passed away on December 19, 2019. She was the youngest of 3 daughters born to William and Edith Ruthenbeck. She is survived by 3 daughters Gwendolyn (late Bill) Sidebottom, Pamela (late Gary) Bush, and Denise (Chuck) Lindstrom; grandchildren Ken (Carole) Cates, Keith Cates, Karla (Tom) Power, Jori (Ryan) Magg, Jenna Lindstrom, and Derek (Melanie) Lindstrom; and numerous loving great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Condon, 1 grand-daughter Carrie Ann, and 2 sisters. She walked into Gods hands with her daughters at her side at the Joliet Hospice Home. Shirley made the decision early in life to serve Christ, and she was a charter member of Faith Bible Church in Joliet. She served many years as Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher, dedicated to Care and Share and singing and praising God. Years of employment included Valley View School District in Romeoville in Culinary. She truly enjoyed working with children. The celebration of Shirley's life will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Faith Bible Church, 1600 Schuster Ave., Joliet, IL 60433 from 1:00 PM until time of Celebration Service at 3:00 PM. Interment private. Memorial contributions to Faith Bible Church would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019