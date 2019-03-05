Shirley D. Avery



Born: September 23, 1935



Died: March 2, 2019



Shirley D. (nee Drendel) Avery, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on March 2, 2019 at home, surrounded by the love of her family.



She was born in Naperville, IL on Sept. 23, 1935. Shirley was a graduate of Naperville Central High School class of 1953. She met the love of her life, William Avery, playing in the Naperville Municipal Band and was married at SS Peter and Paul Church in Naperville on June 16, 1956. They were married for 57 years.



Bill and Shirley were lifetime owners of Avery Gravel Company and later, Super Wash of Plainfield. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Shirley enjoyed many years as a homemaker and mother to her four children, being involved in her children's activities of Plainfield High School band, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and horse showing.



She and Bill spent many years square dancing with the Joliet Squares Dance Club. Shirley also enjoyed bowling with her league in Joliet. Together they traveled the U.S., Canada and internationally. She and Bill enjoyed many years driving their antique cars to the Plainfield Cruise Nights. They were members of the Thunderbird Classic Car Club and IL Valley Oldsmobile Car Club. You could see them in as many as 25 Plainfield Homecoming parades driving their 1909 Model T.



Bill and Shirley enjoyed many blessings in their life and returned those in the way of community improvements to benefit Plainfield and its residents.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, best friend, and dance partner, William Avery Sr., parents Ralph and Coletta Drendel, siblings, Helen (Rex) Norris, Vincent (Esther) Drendel, Martin (Lou) Drendel, Donald Kames, Rose (Frank) Cozzoni.



Shirley is survived by her children, Rebecca (Ralph) Zintak of Lemont, William (Tina) Avery, Jr of Tony, WI, Linda (Keith) Stranberg of Oregon, IL and Sheila (Doyle) Martin of Janesville, WI, grandchildren, Julie (Jack) Capra, Sarah (Michael) Tenuto, Katrina (Andrew) Mittelstadt, Melissa (Hunter) Hayes, Tiana (Dean) Freeman, Heather, Kelly, Olivia, Alek Stranberg, and Connor, Danielle, Chloe, Jonathan Martin, great grandchildren, Norah Tenuto and Colton Capra, sister Margaret ("Peggy" Drendel) Kames & many nieces and nephews.



Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield.



The family has designated the Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry or C.W. Avery Family YMCA for memorial contributions.



For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-Jones.com