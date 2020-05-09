Shirley E. Streich
(nee Raines)
Born: December 22, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 5, 2020; in Elwood, IL
Age 73 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home.
Shirley is survived by her children: Edward P. Streich, Jon C. Streich and loving daughter, Shari S. Dillard. Ian Conrad Walker-Streich, David Lee Allen Dillard, Raven Lei Rain Mathis, Skylar Kay Faith Dillard, and Charles Streich. Barry B. Gaylord, Tracey Gaylord, Shannon (Joel) Workman, Jesse (Lauryn Karanosky), and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Brantley and Eleanor Raines; sister, Beverly E. Gaylord, and brother-in-law, Barry F. Gaylord
Shirley was born on December 22, 1946 in Chicago to the late Brantley and Eleanor Raines. She was well educated, eventually earning a Master's Degree in Education, which she made full use of by teaching kindergarten for District 86 in Joliet for 42 years before retiring. She taught for decades, mostly at Woodland School in Joliet, inspiring so many people and teaching them to read and write. That loving spirit poured way further. One of her greatest passions was training and breeding dogs. She took her love to teach and combined that with her love of animals. For this, she was recognized in 2008 with the 4-H hall of fame award. She helped form and lead the 4-H Tailwaggers in 1988. Teaching over 500 members over the years, 15 of which had won Class at State Jr. Dog Shows. Her club took State honors 3 times. She was also a lifelong member of the Stone City Kennel Club, focusing on agility training in the later years with some of her favorite furry friends: Sierra, Thunder, Dawn and really never had the chance to finish with Cloud.
She lived and died in her home of over 40 years, in Elwood. She loved so many things: Teaching, training and caring for her dogs and fish, building puzzles and doing crafts, watching T.V. and movies, gardening, talking with her sister and best friends: Doris, Barb and Jason. She wasn't too great with computers, pretty much hated them in fact, but she tried. She was quite the worrier too at times, but that was only because she cared so much. She loved the Cubs and Bears (secretly the Packers). Liked watching NASCAR. She could kill two pounds of crab legs every birthday and Mother's Day.
An amazing Mother she was. She will always be missed, loved and remembered.
Services for Shirley will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a live stream funeral service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Shirley's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn II - Hills of Rest in Joliet, where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her sister, Beverly.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.