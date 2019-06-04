Shirley H. Mason



Born: March 29, 1933



Died: May 24, 2019



Shirley H. Mason, 86, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Morris, IL, passed away from pneumonia on May 24, 2019 with her family by her side.



Shirley was born in Terre Haute, IN on March 29, 1933 and married Raymond Mason on June 7, 1952. They lived most of their married life in Channahon, IL and in 1982 they moved to Putnam, IL where they lived until Ray's death in 1995 and Shirley moved to Morris, IL. In 2017 she moved to Robin Run Village in Indianapolis, IN until her death.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Raymond of 43 years, her parents Mabel and Reuben Thomas, brother Jack Thomas and sister Marjorie Hyde.



She is survived by her children Pamela (George) Coley, Ray (Sherri), Danny (Melinda), and Greg (Kathy), grandchildren, George (Nina), Abbie (Michael), Clifton (Paige), Rachel (Jeremy), Katie (Justin), Sarah, Kirk, Trebor and Trent, great-grandchildren, Marissa, Rhiannon and Cooper, sisters, Carolyn Willan, Charlotte (Jack) Smith, cousin Ruth Gallion, sister-in-law, Bette (Jack) Thomas and brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Mason, plus numerous nieces and nephews.



As was her request, cremation rights were accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN on June 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 3:00 with a brief service at 2:00 with Reverend Patty Jones officiating.



In lieu of flowers, Shirley asked for donations to the Minooka United Methodist Church Ridge Rd Development Fund.



A brief graveside memorial will be on July 10, 2019 at 10:00 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 23060 W Jefferson St Joliet, IL with Reverend Lora Zink officiating.