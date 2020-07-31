1/
Shirley Jones
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jones

Born: October 13, 1928

Died: July 28, 2020

On July 28, 2020, Shirley Lenore Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, succumbed to COVID-19 in Brenham, Texas. She was welcomed with open arms by her savior, Jesus Christ. Shirley came into the world on October 13, 1928 in a two room farmhouse near Lodgepole, South Dakota. She was the only surviving child of Benjamin Hendricks and Mabel (nee Atkinson) Hendricks.

She married her husband of 72 years, Donald D. Jones, on June 1, 1948 in Hettinger, North Dakota. True to her farm-girl upbringing, Shirley was an active, industrious, and accomplished homemaker. She also toiled making munitions at the Joliet Arsenal near her home in Elwood, Illinois. After her Arsenal work, Shirley became a gas plant operator at Peoples' Gas plant in Elwood. During her time in Elwood, Shirley became a Worthy matron of the Eastern Star. After retiring from People's Gas, Shirley and Donald moved to Branson, Missouri and enjoyed life in the Ozarks. In 2006, Shirley and Donald moved to Brenham, Texas, to be close to their grandchildren and raise chickens.

Shirley is survived by her husband; son Michael D. Jones and daughter-in-law Carla G. Jones, daughter Theresa D. Jones; grandchildren Sterling D. Jones, Hamilton D. Jones, Celeste D. Jones; and great-grandson Ellis D. Jones.

Shirley is preceded in death by two daughters, Shari Renae Jones and Debra Sue Jones.

Arrangements are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX. 979-836-3611 or visit www.brenhammemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenham Memorial Chapel
2300 Stringer Street
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-3611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenham Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved