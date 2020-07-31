Shirley Jones
Born: October 13, 1928
Died: July 28, 2020
On July 28, 2020, Shirley Lenore Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, succumbed to COVID-19 in Brenham, Texas. She was welcomed with open arms by her savior, Jesus Christ. Shirley came into the world on October 13, 1928 in a two room farmhouse near Lodgepole, South Dakota. She was the only surviving child of Benjamin Hendricks and Mabel (nee Atkinson) Hendricks.
She married her husband of 72 years, Donald D. Jones, on June 1, 1948 in Hettinger, North Dakota. True to her farm-girl upbringing, Shirley was an active, industrious, and accomplished homemaker. She also toiled making munitions at the Joliet Arsenal near her home in Elwood, Illinois. After her Arsenal work, Shirley became a gas plant operator at Peoples' Gas plant in Elwood. During her time in Elwood, Shirley became a Worthy matron of the Eastern Star. After retiring from People's Gas, Shirley and Donald moved to Branson, Missouri and enjoyed life in the Ozarks. In 2006, Shirley and Donald moved to Brenham, Texas, to be close to their grandchildren and raise chickens.
Shirley is survived by her husband; son Michael D. Jones and daughter-in-law Carla G. Jones, daughter Theresa D. Jones; grandchildren Sterling D. Jones, Hamilton D. Jones, Celeste D. Jones; and great-grandson Ellis D. Jones.
Shirley is preceded in death by two daughters, Shari Renae Jones and Debra Sue Jones.
