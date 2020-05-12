Shirley M. Noel
Shirley M. Noel, (nee Roberts), age 88, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born January 10, 1932, in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Earl L. Roberts and Adeline M. (nee Evans) Roberts-Airs. She married Howard F. Noel, Jr., and he preceded her in death in 1989. Her beloved friend and companion, Wayne L. Hedstrom, and a sister, Eileen Carneighi, also preceded her in death.
Shirley was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and previously worked for A.P.S.A. and Folger Adam Company.
Shirley led an active and outgoing lifestyle that included dancing, working in her yard, riding her bike, and going shopping. She also loved sports and enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Debby M. Noel of Joliet; one grandson, Chad M. Mather; one granddaughter, Nicole M. Vitek; two great-granddaughters, Xia N. Mather and Banksy M. Mather; a sister, Diane (Raymond) Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Shirley Noel were held privately and burial was in Brown Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, (https://www.alz.org/illinois), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.