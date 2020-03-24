The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Shirley Mae French


1928 - 2020
Shirley Mae French Obituary
Shirley Mae French

Shirley Mae French, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Senior Star Memory Care in Romeoville, Illinois.

Shirley is survived by sisters-in-law, Dawn French and Alice T. French, her nieces and nephews, Gary (Joyce) French, Bonnie (Jim) Ramseyer, Bill (Debbie) French, Linda (John) Wysocki, Don (Terry) French Jr., Sharon (Ray) Gardner, George French Jr., Karen (Joe) Lambing and Alice V. French, numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Gilford and Edith French, her brothers; Gilford, Leonard, Frank (Marie), William, Donald (Livia) and George (Joann) French.

Shirley retired from Kerr Glass/Ball Glass, Plainfield, IL after many years of faithful service.

Shirley was a long-time resident of Joliet, Illinois. Shirley graduated from Joliet Township High School. Shirley had a loving heart and never turned down anyone she thought was in need. She was known as the family historian and never missed any family member's birthday or Christmas by sending a card and present. She was a long-time devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace United Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon Ave., Joliet, Illinois 60435, would be appreciated.

Private visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24th. Graveside burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery, Roodhouse, Illinois on March 25, 2020. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020
