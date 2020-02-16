|
Shirley Mae Meres
Shirley Mae Meres (nee Gordon) Age 88, lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away on February 11, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born May 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Nora (nee Donnelly) Gordon.
She is survived by her dear sister, Norma J. Weibel of Joliet and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John J. Meres and her parents.
Funeral Services for Shirley Mae Meres will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 10:30 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday Morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020