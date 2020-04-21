|
|
Shirley Mae Rolando
Born: October 26, 1927; in Peoria, IL
Died: April 19, 2020; in Morris, IL
Shirley Mae Rolando (nee Burgess), Age 92, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morris, IL. Born October 26, 1927 in Peoria, IL to the late Edgar J. and Edith R. (nee Nelly) Burgess. She graduated from Joliet Central with the class of 1946 and remained best friends with those class mates throughout the years. Former member of the Church of St. Anthony's in Joliet and current member of the St. Ambrose Church in Crest Hill, IL. She bowled in two leagues at Town and Country and played bridge for many years. Surviving are four daughters, Linda O'Neill of Wilmington, IL, Debbie (Michael) Griffin of San Diego, CA, Marianne (Stephen) Moore of Braceville, IL, and Sharon (Ken) Scholtes of Centre, AL; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lawrence Rolando (May 1996), whom she married April 3, 1948 at the Church of St. Anthony; and one grand-daughter, Amanda Panepinto in infancy. The family would like to thank the staff of the Park Point Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for the special care and compassion they gave our mom. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Ambrose Church with inurnment following in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020