Shirley Marie Mae McClanahan



Born: January 1, 1939



Died: May 12, 2019



Shirley Marie Mae McClanahan (nee Osborne), 80, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.



Shirley was born January 1, 1939 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Paul A. and Katherine M. (Reynolds) Osborne. Shirley lived in Joliet for over 50 years, working as manager at Rand's Hallmark before working at Walmart as a department manager until 2006. During retirement, she relocated to Decatur, IL to be near her children.



Surviving are her children Patrick (Valerie) Green and children Kyle and Jacob; Penny (Richard) Gray and daughter Amanda (Zach) Somers; Scott (Edward) McClanahan and children Brent (Cindy), Katherine and Alaina; Paula McClanahan and son Dilan; Michael McClanahan and children Anthony, Haley, and Sean; and great-grandchildren Madelyn, Jackson and Evelyn Somers and Clara Morrison.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Paul "Sonny" Osborne, and her granddaughter Nicole Gray.



In honor of Shirley's wishes, cremation services were provided. No services were held. Honorariums in her honor should be made to the . Published in The Herald-News on May 21, 2019