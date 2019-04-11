Shirley Muehler



Shirley Muehler (nee Sugel), age 93, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Sunnyhill Nursing Home in Joliet.



She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Joseph) Gregory, two granddaughters, Sara (Bradley) Stancs and Stacy (Donald) Gibbons; great-granddaughter, Claire of Orlando, FL; and two great-grandsons, Henry and Harrison of Dallas, TX.



Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Williamson) Sugel.



A lifelong resident and graduate of Joliet Twp. High School Class of 1944. Member of St. Jude Church, Catholic Women's League, Cathedral of St. Raymond's Senior Club and Joliet Moose Lodge. She retired from the City of Joliet after 21 years of service. She was an avid reader and in her younger days she enjoyed ballroom dancing, figure skating, golfing and horseback riding.



Visitation to be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Church of St. Jude 2212 McDonough Street Joliet IL 60436. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:00 AM. According to her wishes cremation rites were accorded. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date will be private.



Memorials to the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.