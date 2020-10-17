Shirley P. Zimmerman
Born: July 10, 1922; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 13, 2020; in Channahon, IL
Shirley Pauline Zimmerman, age 98, lifelong resident of Plainfield, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Channahon, IL. She was born July 10, 1922 in Joliet, IL to the late John and Marie (Barwald) Yuneman.
Beloved wife of the late Harold Herbert Zimmerman; loving children Errol (Jeanne) Zimmerman of Cherry,IL, Paula (Alan) Taylor of Rantoul,IL, Hal (Patty) Zimmerman of Plainfield, IL, and Hugh (Judy) Zimmerman of Channahon, IL; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews who all loved Aunt Shirley and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters Phyllis Lener, Eunice (Wayne) Wright and Bernadine (Adolph) Piazza.
Shirley always told the story of being born on the kitchen floor. Her mother was working in the kitchen, went into labor and Shirley was delivered by her grandmother. The doctor arrived and examined Shirley and her mother. When the doctor was asked about payment, he told Marie that when she was up to it, to cook one of the chickens from the yard and drop it off at his house.
Shirley had several jobs in Plainfield over the years- Mary Knoll Bakery and the Villager Mens Store where she was a salesperson and fashion consultant for some of the best dressed men in town. She retired from Fleischmann Distillery.
She found at a young age she could play the piano by ear and enjoyed playing well into her 90's. She also, when her children were young, served as a Den Mother and Assistant Brownie Leader.
Shirley enjoyed fishing with Harold and would share their catch with a family fish fry when they returned home. They also saved enough to have a fry for many years for Harold's 1939 Plainfield High School class.
She was a resident at American House Cedarlake for the past 14 years. Shirley would dress fashionably everyday with her vintage jewelry and always a pair of matching sunglasses due to her eye condition. She always had a kind and encouraging word for all. The Mayor of Plainfield called her the Mayor of Cedarlake. To all her friends there, she will miss you.
Shirley was a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Plainfield, and a proud 50 year member of VFW Auxiliary at Cantigny Post 367 VFW in Joliet, IL.
The family would like to extend their warmest appreciation to her dedicated caregivers Jeri, Dee, Edith, Weronika.
Memorial Contributions to Sharon United Methodist Church, 23913 Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544 or Cantigny Post 367 VFW Auxiliary, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet, Il 60435 would be appreciated.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL.
Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
