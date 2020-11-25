1/1
ShirleyMae Hamrick
1929 - 2020
Shirley Mae Hamrick

Shirley Mae Clotine Cecelia Wilhelmi Hamrick was born on September 23, 1929 at her family's home in Joliet, Illinois, and passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on November 24, 2020. She was the third child of Edward and Mary (nee Siegel) Wilhelmi. Her family eventually moved to their new home, built by her father, on Weber Road, back when it was a two lane gravel road. She attended the one room Wilson School House next door (after driving the cows out to the fields.) Shirley then attended Lockport High School with her cousin, Ship Filotto, and friend, Jane McClintock.

Shirley was an avid roller-skater, where she met her future husband, William Hamrick. They were married after Bill returned from the Army, on April 14, 1956 at St. Mary Immaculate in Plainfield, IL. Mom was an immaculate house keeper, interested in crafts, and square dancing. Mom gave unselfishly to all, especially her children and grandchildren.

Shirley had an extraordinarily strong faith that she passed on to their three children, Cynthia and Dennis Richel, Jay and Kayla Hamrick, and Patricia and Gerald Bedore. Grandma Shirley was loved by all her grandchildren - Alex, Jackie, and Nathan Soviak, Aaron and Dean Hamrick, and Craig, Stacy (Kyle) Healy, Christopher, Scott and Shannon Bedore. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Vince Kokal; brother, Bernard (Dianne) Wilhelmi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Mary (Frank)Jast, Robert (Phyllis) Wilhelmi, Norma Kokal, and JoAnn Vanisko; and a son-in-law, David Soviak.

Due to COVID restrictions, the immediate family is having a private celebration of life with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet, IL on November 27, 2020. Her cousin, the Most Rev. Joseph Siegel will officiate.  Interment at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery will follow Mass.

Anyone wishing to remember Shirley may donate, in her name, to the Diocese of Joliet or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
