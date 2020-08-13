1/
Silas Ellingson
Silas Ellingson

Silas Ellingson age 92 passed away on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Olivia, of 63 years; one daughter Julie (nee Ellingson) Terlep; her husband Matthew Terlep; and three grandchildren: Liliana, Jared and Cameron. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Selma (nee Omdalen) Ellington.

Silas was born and raised in North Dakota. He received his B.A. from Concordia College in Moorehead, MN, and his M.A. from Colorado State in Greeley, Colorado. In addition he was awarded NSF scholarships to Kansas State University, New Mexico State University and South Dakota Mines and Technology. He began his teaching career in 1950, and taught in ND, WY, MT, JT and JJC. He was a member of NCTM, SUAA, NEA, AFT and The United Church of Christ for 50 years. He was chairman of the JJC mathematics department for nearly 30 years. Summers were spent traveling. He and his family visited all 50 states and many foreign countries such as China, Africa, Germany, Ireland, Russia and many others.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the first Congregational Church of Lockport.

Visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Goodale Memorial Chapel at 912 S. Hamilton St. in Lockport from 9 AM to 1 PM. Interment to follow at 2 PM at St. John Cemetery in Mokena, IL. (www.anderson-goodale.com) 815-838-1533



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Goodale Memorial Chapel
AUG
15
Interment
02:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
