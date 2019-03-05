|
|
Silas Walker
Silas Walker "Si", "Reb", age 69, late of Lockport passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Employed as a truckdriver for Aztec Materials for 13 dedicated years. Member of the Teamsters Union Local #786 and Teamsters motorcycle club. An avid Gambler and loved to spend time at the Casinos. Above all else Silas was a devoted family man and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death his parents, Silas and Gertrude (nee: Funches) Walker and four brothers.
Survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Judy Wegrzyn; his cherished children, brothers, sisters, faithful companion Snowball; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and dear friends also survive.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, Il 60441 from 10:00am until time of Services at 12:00pm. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or to attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019