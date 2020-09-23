Silvino Nevarez
Age 78 of Joliet, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines.
Silvino is survived by his loving wife Maria Luisa Nevarez; sons: Salvador (Elizabeth) Nevarez and Jose Angel (Tracy) Nevarez; daughters: Blanca (Tony) Carbajal, Myrna (Julio Ramirez) Nevarez, and Analissa Nevarez; grandchildren: Lizzette (Daniel) Pizano, Andres (Karina) Nevarez, JJ Nevarez, Karina Carbajal, Christian Carbajal, Marisol Carbajal, Amber Garcia, Alberto Perfecto, Abigail Perfecto, Julio Ramirez, Elianna Astorga, Alexia Astorga, Steven Gutierrez; great-grandchildren: Jasmine Pizano, Daniel Pizano, Kourtney Alcantar, Andres Nevarez, Alex Nevarez, and AJ Nevarez, as well as numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Damaso and Juana (nee Estrada) Nevarez; son: Lupito Nevarez; brother: Pedro Nevarez, and his sister: Porfiria (nee Nevarez) Astorga.
Silvino came to the United States from Durango Mexico in the early 70's and worked for Joliet Equipment for over 40 years until retirement. He will be remembered for his dedication and activity with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Silvino always looked forward to the weekly Sunday family dinners that he and Maria would host. His greatest pride was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made sure that he was able to attend all of their sporting events to show his support and cheer them on. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Silvino's life will continue on Friday, September 25, 2020 with visitation in the funeral home chapel from 9:30 a.m. until closing prayers beginning at 10:15 a.m. and then driving in procession to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow and Silvino will be laid to rest in Plainfield Township Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees. At church a total of 130 guests will be allowed to attend the mass.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Medical Center and Holy Family Medical Center for their dedication and care.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Silvino Nevarez are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
