|
|
Skyler Joseph Williams, Jr.
Born: March 13, 2019
Died: November 19, 2019
Skyler Joseph Williams, Jr. Age 17, was born March 13, 2019 in Joliet, IL. Skyler departed this life November 19, 2019. He was a senior at Bolingbrook High School who aspired to be in the Military and was also interested in law enforcement. He recently attended the Missouri Military Academy where he earned awards for teamwork and physical fitness. Skyler was also a member of the Naperville Explorers Post 2683. Skyler enjoyed music, dancing and playing video games. He had a passion for solving puzzles, brain teasers and logic games that required great analytical and reasoning skills. As the eldest child and cousin, Skyler was admired by his younger siblings and cousins and was always kind and patient with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Nazree Williams and Skyler (Brigitte) Williams, siblings; Tristan and Isabelle Williams; Grandparents, Marcliet Williams and Allen (Pam) Williams, Veronica Gonzalez and Everett Williams; Great Grandfather, Eddie T. (Nazree-deceased) Williams; Great grandparents, Leroy and Queenola Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Skyler leaves behind precious memories in the hearts of those who loved him.
Visitation Saturday November 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life service 11:00 a.m at Living Waters Community Church 190 Lily Cache Ln., Bolingbrook, IL, Pastor Kenneth Coleman officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery, 384 E. Boughton Rd. Bolingbrook, IL. Arrangements by Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service L.L.C., 260 S. Schmidt Rd. Suite C, Bolingbrook, IL 60440, 630-536-9507.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019