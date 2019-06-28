The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Sophie Anast Obituary
Sophie Anast

(nee Meltinos)

Age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Park Ridge, IL on Thursday June 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Meltinos; her brother, Gus Meltinos; and her daughter, Melissa Skilbeck Paige.

Sophie was born and raised in Joliet, IL, and was a life-long resident of northern Illinois apart from a brief period when she resided in San Diego, California with her husband and daughters. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and Harper Community College.

Sophie was a stay-at-home mother for many years before becoming a paralegal assistant and working at The American Farm Bureau Federation. After retiring in 2000, she lived a quiet life, lunching with friends, visiting casinos, and tending to her home in Park Ridge.

Sophie loved nature and was forever fascinated and excited by the diversity of wildlife that came into her backyard. One of her greatest joys was feeding and admiring the variety of birds that flocked to her feeder.

Sophie is survived by her sister, daughter, son-in-law, son, daughter-in-law, and her two grandchildren of whom she was especially proud.

Funeral Services for Sophie Anast will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, where she will Lie in State from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her name to the or the . For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 28 to June 30, 2019
