Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Sophie M. Segatto

Sophie M. Segatto Obituary
SOPHIE M. SEGATTO

(GLANEK)

Age 97, of Lockport, passed away Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at the Timbers of Shorewood in Shorewood.

Sophie is survived by herloving family, son, Joseph (Pauline) Segatto, Sr., grandchildren, Daryl (Diane) Segatto, Joseph (Diannae) Segatto, Jr., great grandchildren, Jason (Kylie)Truschke, Zachary Segatto, Nicole Segatto, Raymond Segatto, Matthew (Taylor) Segatto, great great grandchildren, Miela Segatto, Miken Segatto, Weston Truschke and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, James & Veronica Glanek (Pasternok), husband, Victor Segatto, son, Gerald Segatto, siblings, Anna Hatak, Mary Haroldson, Francis Kantor, Verna Barney, John Gelon and Joseph Glanek.

Sophie was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport.

Family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL 60441 on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Prayers at 10:30 AM and then to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, IL 60441 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment, Saints Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

For information, www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533.
Published in The Herald-News on May 24, 2019
