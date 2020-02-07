|
Sophie Zufa
Born: October 6, 1922; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 5, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
Sofie "Toots" Zufa, born and raised in Joliet, and resident of New Lenox, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the age of 97.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Zuffa, her brothers, John (Shirley), Joseph, and Robert.
Survived by her beloved daughter Maureen Blevins her loving sister Joanne Zufa Rungaitis, her cherished granddaughters Shelane (Len) Nunnery, Amber (Ron Nastasowski) Blevins, Rachel (Doug) Cowan, several nieces and a nephew. She was a lifetime member of S.S. Cyril & Methodius Parish of Joliet, being active in the choir and in the parish. She was known for her clever wit and her love of the written word. Sophia, a published author, wrote a monthly column for a number of years for Senior Connection Newspapers and was the author of four books. One of them, Why God Has Gray Hair, was based on her reminiscences of childhood during the great depression and her school days at St. Cyrils.
Special gratitude to Joliet Area Hospice for the care she received her last few months.
Visitation for Sophie will be at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery Chapel, Rt.6 Joliet, Saturday, February 8th from 9:30a.m. to 11a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial. Interment St. Cyrils Cemetery. Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements. 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2020