Sr. Mary Menardine Siebenaler P.C.C.
Sr. Mary Bernardine Siebenaler, P.C.C.

Sister Mary Bernardine (Marcella) Siebenaler passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020. Sister was born on October 5, 1938 in Huntington, Indiana to the late Susan (nee Ruppert) and Bernard Siebenaler.

Sister attended high school and then took some college courses while with the Sisters of St. Francis in Tiffin, Ohio before transferring to the Poor Clare Colettine Nuns in Corpus Christi Monastery in Rockford, IL. She came to the founding of Annunciation Monastery on October 13, 1995.

In addition to her parents, Sister Bernardine is also preceded in death by three sisters, Joanne Pranger, Ethelinda Schliesser and Julianna Wilson as well as two brothers, Richard and Eldon.

Surviving is her brother, Leonard as well as her sister, Rita Roalof and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Sister's wake will take place at Annunciation Monastery 6200 Minooka Rd., in Minooka, IL on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m and Friday morning July 10, 2020 until the Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Monastery Cemetery. Kindly observe social distancing and the wearing of face-covering. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Wake
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Annunciation Monastery
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Annunciation Monastery
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
