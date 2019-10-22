|
|
Mary Louise Brannick
Born: 1923
Died: 2019
Sr. Maura Brannick, CSC, at rest Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Convent, Notre Dame, Indiana. Age 96.
Born on February 8th, 1923, to the late Charles and Nell (Conroy) Brannick. She attended St. Angela's Academy in Morris, IL, where she graduated in 1942. She entered the Sisters of the Holy Cross on February 6th, 1943 and her Initial Profession of Vows was on August 15th, 1945. Sr. Maura graduated as a registered nurse form Saint Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, Cairo, IL in 1948.
Sister was involved in many nursing and pastoral care ministries. Her dream was to develop a neighborhood clinic for the less fortunate in the South Bend area to provide care for those without access to health insurance. Her dream came into fruition in 1986 and the current center was dedicated and renamed The Maura Brannick CSC Health Center in 2006.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph (late Virginia) Brannick. Survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharon (late James) Nolan, Mary Jo (Gary) Thompson, Mark (Patricia) Brannick, Maura (Michael) Strawn, and James (Deborah) Brannick. Also survived by nine great nieces and nephews and four great-great nephews.
A Wake with Memento, followed by visitation will take place from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Church of Our Lady of Loretto, St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Church of Our Lady of Loretto, St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.
Contributions in her name to the Sisters of the Holy Cross Ministry with the Poor Fund at www.cscsisters.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019