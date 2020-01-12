|
Stanley A. Wiencek
Stanley A. Wiencek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Born in Chicago, IL the son of the late Albert and Stella Wiencek.
Beloved Husband of 67 years to the Late Elaine (nee Cheruski).Cherished Father of the late Tom Wiencek, Tami Wiencek and Mary Wiencek; Proud Grandfather of Amy (Chris) Pehlke, Kristen (Victor) Schutz, Tom Jr.(Cheryl) Wiencek, Tim (Kristin) Wiencek and Jennifer (Dan) Spinabella; Loving Great Grandfather of 11; Dear Brother of Frannie (the late Ed) Roman and the Late Ellie Wiencek. Stanley was the "Grand Grandpa" of the Wiencek canine "family members", Peter, Reese and Charlie.
Stanley was a long time resident of the Minooka Community and a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka. He was a distinguished Veteran of the US Army, and was awarded the Purple Heart Service Ribbon while proudly serving his Country during WW II. A man of integrity and wisdom Stanley will be fondly remembered at a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal neighbor and friend.
Funeral Service for Stanley A. Wiencek will begin at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at The Maple Funeral Home, located at 24300 W. Ford Rd., Channahon. To St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka.
Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.For information www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020