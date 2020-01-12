The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Wiencek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley A. Wiencek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley A. Wiencek Obituary
Stanley A. Wiencek

Stanley A. Wiencek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Born in Chicago, IL the son of the late Albert and Stella Wiencek.

Beloved Husband of 67 years to the Late Elaine (nee Cheruski).Cherished Father of the late Tom Wiencek, Tami Wiencek and Mary Wiencek; Proud Grandfather of Amy (Chris) Pehlke, Kristen (Victor) Schutz, Tom Jr.(Cheryl) Wiencek, Tim (Kristin) Wiencek and Jennifer (Dan) Spinabella; Loving Great Grandfather of 11; Dear Brother of Frannie (the late Ed) Roman and the Late Ellie Wiencek. Stanley was the "Grand Grandpa" of the Wiencek canine "family members", Peter, Reese and Charlie.

Stanley was a long time resident of the Minooka Community and a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka. He was a distinguished Veteran of the US Army, and was awarded the Purple Heart Service Ribbon while proudly serving his Country during WW II. A man of integrity and wisdom Stanley will be fondly remembered at a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal neighbor and friend.

Funeral Service for Stanley A. Wiencek will begin at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at The Maple Funeral Home, located at 24300 W. Ford Rd., Channahon. To St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka.

Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.For information www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -