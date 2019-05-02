Stanley G. Mikulich



Stanley G. Mikulich, age 103, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019.



Stanley is survived by his children, Sharon (the late Ted Lueken) (Roger) Wiley and Dave (Bonnie) Mikulich; grandchildren, Scott Lueken, Craig (Kimberly) Lueken and Chris Mikulich; two great-grandchild; Aidan Lueken and Jillian Lueken; numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle (nee Gruber); sisters, Mary Novak, Vera McGown and Julie Califello; four brothers, Joseph, Matthew, Victor and Frank Mikulich.



Stanley was born in Joliet and retired from G.A.F. in 1980 after 45 years of service. He was a United States Army Air Corp. Veteran serving during World War II. Stanley was a member of the American Legion Post #1080, Joliet Moose Lodge #300, Rivals Club, Senior Citizens and the Joanites.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name to the would be appreciated.



A celebration of Stanley's life will begin on Friday, May 3, 2019 with a visitation at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill. Obituary and tribute wall for Stanley G. Mikulich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2019