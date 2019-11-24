|
Stanley J. Stanish
Born: September 9, 1930
Died: November 22, 2019
89 yrs at his home surrouned by his loving family.
He was the husband of Evelyn ( Benco ) Stanish. They shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together.
He survived by his wife, Evelyn,children Kathy ( Joe ) Kucharz,Carol ( Casey ) Pyzik,Ken ( Sue ) Stanish ,two grandchildren, Kristyn and Kyle Kucharz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother,sister and nieces and nephews.
Born in Joliet,Il.,he was the son of Julia ( Chapla ) and Stanley Stanish. He attended Joliet Catholic High School,class of 1949.
He proudly served in the United States Air force for 4 years as a Teletype Serviceman during the Korean War and was also the star pitcher of the base softball team.One of his recent highlights was having the opportunity to participate in the 85th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to commemorate his time in the military.After his time in the service, Stanley was employed at the EJ & E Railroad for 43 years.
Stanley was a long time member of S.S. Cyril & Methodius Church in Joliet,Il. where he enjoyed spending time volunteering for church activities.He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed various hobbies such as taxidermy,wood carving and painting.
He will be remembered for his warm smile infectious sense of humor that couldn't help but brighten your day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
A celebration of Stan's life will begin Tuesday November 26, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery Chapel Maple Rd.( Rt.6) for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M.
Interment St.Cyril's Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday November 25, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, from 3 -7 p.m.
Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019