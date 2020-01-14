The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Stanley M. Morris

Stanley M. Morris Obituary
Stanley M. Morris

"Stan", age 81 of Joliet, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Chicago and a lifelong Joliet resident. Stan graduated from Joliet Township High school with the class of 1956 and received his Associate's Degree from Joliet Junior College. He was formerly employed by the City of Joliet for 30 years.

Surviving is his brother, Jerry (Sharon) Morris of Naperville; nieces, Melissa (Jerry) Agema and Shannon Chejfec; grandnieces and nephews, Shayna, Justin, Ruby, Avery and Ben. Preceded by his parents, Meyer and Kate Morris.

Stan was a good man, kind to everyone that he knew. He was loyal to his friends and down to earth as you could be. He will be missed by all.

As it was Stan's request, cremation rites have been accorded and private funeral services will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
