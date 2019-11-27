|
|
Stanley Z. Stawiarski
Born: April 24, 1918
Died: November 17, 2019
Stanley Stawiarski was born during WW-I in Poland. He died peacefully at home beside his
daughter and son-in-law Dhiana and Dave Armstrong in Lafayette, CO. with whom he lived for the last 7.5 years of his life.
Formerly of Joliet, Illinois, England, Austria & Poland.
He lived through the horrors of WW-II being imprisoned by both the Russians and Nazis. A true patriot and survivor with many stories to tell.
Stanley was very active in the Polish National Alliance, Polish American Congress and other groups. He met with Pope John Paul II, President Lech Walesa of Poland, and other dignitaries.
He remained a kind, generous, and good person sustained by his faith & gratitude.
He is also survived by a son Kenneth of Chicago, grandson Justin of California, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US and Europe.
Funeral service was Tuesday, 11/26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Lafayette, CO.
Visitation at Carlson Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet IL, Sunday, Dec 1, 2-5PM.
Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Theodore St, Joliet, IL., Dec 2 at 11AM.
For further information: www.thenaturalfuneral.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019