Stanley Turk
Stanley "Stan" Turk - passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Stan was a truly loving and kind man, and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
Stan came from a large and loving family and was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna (nee Muren) Turk and his seven brothers, Frank (Carm), George (Ange), Joe (Dorothy), Marty (Edna), Wally (Dorothy), Gus (Mary) and Benny (Donna). He was also preceded in death by his wife - and the love of his life - Agnes (nee Moffatt).
Surviving are his two sons Mike (Kathy) Turk and Pat (Laura) Turk both of Joliet. His two granddaughters Katie (Casey) Turk-Nguyen of Gilbert, AZ. and Maggie (Scott Hansen) Turk of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins, including Mariagnes, Jane, Patty and Bob (Mary) Dalton, Therese (Tony) Marino, Mary (John) Jensen, Frank (Linda) Turk, Joe (Pam) Turk, Linda Harvey, Georgene Spears, Kathy Wilhelmi, Cheri (Zbish) Borowiec, Mark (Denise) Turk, Steve Turk, and Rick Turk. Also surviving is his loyal "adopted" son Luis (Alicia) Leon, and their son Louis and daughter Mariagnes (Greg) Branson.
Stan was born at home in Rockdale, IL and attended the Rockdale Elementary School and Joliet Catholic High School. He graduated in June of 1944, and like many of "the greatest generation" Stan immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Pacific theater until his honorable discharge in 1946.
Stan worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 40 years. Before air mail was common, he worked on trains sorting mail and delivering it to cities and towns across many states. He would later be transferred to the old Main Post Office in Chicago, and finally was transferred to the Joliet Post Office in 1968 where he worked until his retirement in 1983.
After retirement, Stan maintained an active and full schedule. He was a member of numerous service organizations including the Elks, the Moose, the Will County Old Timers' Baseball Association, and the Joliet Park Foundation. He also loved to play euchre several nights each week, and was an usher at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond. He supported his granddaughters in everything they did, and for as long as he was able he was a key part of his son Mike's political campaigns. Stan was a regular blood donor, and was the first to say yes to any request for help. His life was an example of how we should all strive to live.
We would like to express our gratitude to all the amazing staff at Willow Falls - Dial Senior Living Center for the incredible care and compassion they've shown "Stan the man" over the past 4 years.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at the Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Stan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Joliet Park Foundation, 3000 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL. 60435, an organization that was very special to Stan. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020