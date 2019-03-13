Stella Waggoner



Stella (Stamatiki) Waggoner, (nee Gritsonis), beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at age 90. Stella enjoyed her later years in good health and lived close to her daughter's family in Michigan. She fell asleep peacefully at home.



She was the only daughter of Thomas and Katherine Gritsonis and, along with her surviving brother John, grew up in Chicago near Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She and her brother spoke Greek as their first language, learning English only upon entering public school. Stella completed the Plato Greek School program, the Sunday School program, and sang in the church choir. Her father passed away in 1931, and being the oldest child, Stella took responsibility for her family and began working as a secretary the day after she graduated high school. She worked hard to provide for her mother and younger brother.



Stella married John B. Waggoner on February 23, 1962 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. John was an engineer at Caterpillar, Inc. and Stella eventually took on life as a full-time mother of two children. Stella and John are survived by daughter, Jennifer Patselas of Ann Arbor, MI, and son, Paul Waggoner of Joliet, IL. They were married 53 years and were long time members of the parish of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet. Over the years, Stella taught Sunday School and volunteered in many capacities at church and her children's schools. She and John frequently volunteered and gave generously.



Stella moved to Ann Arbor in 2015, and enjoyed the love and care of her daughter, son-in-law Chris Patselas, and granddaughters Juliana, Chrysanthe, and Zoe. In Ann Arbor, Stella became a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.



She loved books, reading newspapers, and listening to WGN radio. With impeccable cursive handwriting, she penned many beautiful letters and documented family photographs. She stayed up as late as we as teens stayed out. After becoming a "yiayia" in 1997, Stella took up needlepoint and her gorgeous Christmas stockings are family treasures. She enjoyed her new community in Ann Arbor, and stayed connected with her landline phone. She is deeply missed.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, IL from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Trisagion services at 4:00pm. Family and friends will meet at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St, Joliet, IL on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for services at 12:00 Noon.



Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, attn: Endowment Fund, 102 N. Broadway St, Joliet IL 60435.



