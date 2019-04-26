Stephanie A. Schronski (nee Rymsza)



Stephanie A. Schronski "Steph" (nee Rymsza), age 33, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with her family by her side.



Stephanie is survived by her husband of 3 years, Michael Schronski; her beautiful little girl, Lillian Marie; mother, Linda (nee Juricic) Rymsza; sister, Amanda (Erik) Brown; brother, Robert (Nicole Elliott) Rymsza, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kevin and Carole Casey; brother-in-law, Robert (Madison) Schronski; sister-in-law, Kayla (Jonah Jett) Casey; and grandmother-in-law, Mary Ann Casey.



Special niece of Larry (Val) Juricic, Debbie (Larry) Magolan, Donna (Ray) Randich and Judy (Paul) Svendsen; cousin of Troy, Taylor and Tara Price, Luke Juricic, Ben and Jessica Magolan, Zak (Christie), Lauren and Daniel Randich; and Jan (Jeff) Bain, Greg Svendsen, Trish (Kevin) Feeney and Ginny (Mike) Kempf all residing in Missouri. Stephanie was also a great-niece and friend to many.



Preceded in death by her father, Robert Rymsza Sr.; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Lillian (nee Valek) Juricic; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Rymsza; grandfather-in-law, James Casey.



Stephanie was a graduate of JTHS-West and Lake Forest College. She enjoyed camping and fishing at Wilmington Recreation Club with family and friends and was an avid crafter. The absolute joy in her life was spending time with Mike and Lillian.



Her entire family extended a special thank you to the many family and friends who constantly visited and provided words of encouragement, support, and love to Stephanie.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephanie's name for the benefit of Lillian Marie, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, Shorewood HUGS or Pink Heals, Joliet, IL would be appreciated.



A celebration of Stephanie's life will begin on Monday, April 29, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Stephanie A. Schronski at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019