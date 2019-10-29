The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Karwoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Karwoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen A. Karwoski Obituary
Stephen A. Karwoski

Age 92, late of Homer Glen, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born and raised in Chicago, and a resident of Homer Glen since the late 1940'S. Stephen was a very dedicated business owner who operated Elm Food and Liquors in Homer Glen for many years. A proud United States post World War II Navy Veteran. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed time on his boat and loved bowling. Member of Lockport Moose Lodge #1557. Stephen had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Karwoski; parents, Stephen Sr. and Josephine (nee Stec) Karwoski; a brother, Raymond Karwoski; and two sisters, Loretta (Norman) Klein and Lillian (Larry) Bartounes.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Delores (nee Luzan) Karwoski; children, Stephen (Paula) Karwoski, Sharon Hundley and Ronald (Carrie) Karwoski; Delores's daughter, Diane (Fred) Olszewski; cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive; and sister-in-law, Vicki Karwoski.

Per Stephen's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Stephen's life will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 10:00am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00am.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or obtain direction at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now