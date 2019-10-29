|
Stephen A. Karwoski
Age 92, late of Homer Glen, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born and raised in Chicago, and a resident of Homer Glen since the late 1940'S. Stephen was a very dedicated business owner who operated Elm Food and Liquors in Homer Glen for many years. A proud United States post World War II Navy Veteran. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed time on his boat and loved bowling. Member of Lockport Moose Lodge #1557. Stephen had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Karwoski; parents, Stephen Sr. and Josephine (nee Stec) Karwoski; a brother, Raymond Karwoski; and two sisters, Loretta (Norman) Klein and Lillian (Larry) Bartounes.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Delores (nee Luzan) Karwoski; children, Stephen (Paula) Karwoski, Sharon Hundley and Ronald (Carrie) Karwoski; Delores's daughter, Diane (Fred) Olszewski; cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive; and sister-in-law, Vicki Karwoski.
Per Stephen's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
A Memorial Gathering celebrating Stephen's life will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 10:00am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00am.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019