Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Resources
Stephen F. Dylik Sr. Obituary
Stephen F. Dylik Sr.

Stephen F. Dylik Sr., age 77 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday October 11, 2019.

Beloved husband of 55 years to Connie Dylik; loving father of Robert J. (Jennifer) Dylik and Steve Dylik Jr.; cherished grandfather of Ashley Dylik; fond brother of Kathy (Bill) Woyner, Sandy (Carlos) Martinez, Jim (Rita) Perillo, Ronald (Marge) Heimowski and the late Marlene Arriaga; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday evening 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would appreciated. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019
