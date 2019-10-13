|
Stephen F. Dylik Sr.
Stephen F. Dylik Sr., age 77 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday October 11, 2019.
Beloved husband of 55 years to Connie Dylik; loving father of Robert J. (Jennifer) Dylik and Steve Dylik Jr.; cherished grandfather of Ashley Dylik; fond brother of Kathy (Bill) Woyner, Sandy (Carlos) Martinez, Jim (Rita) Perillo, Ronald (Marge) Heimowski and the late Marlene Arriaga; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday evening 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would appreciated. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019