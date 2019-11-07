The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Stephen Joseph Fleck Obituary
Stephen Joseph Fleck

Stephen Joseph Fleck, age 46, at rest on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Stephen is survived by his daughters, Elyse Fleck and Emma Fleck; siblings, Kevin (Lindsay) Fleck and Audra (Steven) Cochran; mother, Charlotte Ambuehl; and Elaine Fleck.

Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fleck.

He was a devoted husband, father and brother who loved his family dearly. Stephen was a member of the American Legion Post 18 as well as the Legion Riders. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his Harley.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's name to the American Legion Post 18 would be appreciated.

A celebration of Stephen's life will begin on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. then driving in procession to Holy Family Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following mass. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Stephen Joseph Fleck at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
