Stephen Joseph Fleck
Stephen Joseph Fleck, age 46, at rest on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Stephen is survived by his daughters, Elyse Fleck and Emma Fleck; siblings, Kevin (Lindsay) Fleck and Audra (Steven) Cochran; mother, Charlotte Ambuehl; and Elaine Fleck.
Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fleck.
He was a devoted husband, father and brother who loved his family dearly. Stephen was a member of the American Legion Post 18 as well as the Legion Riders. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his Harley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's name to the American Legion Post 18 would be appreciated.
A celebration of Stephen's life will begin on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. then driving in procession to Holy Family Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following mass. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Stephen Joseph Fleck at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019