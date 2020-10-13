Stephen Masters, Sr.Born: September 5, 1941Died: October 11, 2020Stephen Mayer Masters, Sr., born in Joliet, Illinois on September 5, 1941, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife, Shirley, and children on October 11, 2020.He was a lifelong resident of Joliet, graduating from Joliet Township High School. Steve then received his undergraduate and law degrees from Marquette University. Thereafter he practiced law for 40 years.Steve was an active member of the community, volunteering his time for the District 86 School Board, Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Center, Board Member, Joliet Noon Lions Club and Big Brothers-Big Sisters. He was also a friend of Bill W. for over 40 years publishing numerous articles in the Grapevine Magazine.His family and friends mourn his death but joyfully celebrate the life he lived. He was fiercely devoted to Shirley, his children and grandchildren. Steve often recited poetry to them and was known for his love notes and letter writing. He loved the Chicago Bears and the 1961 New York Yankees, especially Mickey Mantle. He looked forward to his Canadian fishing trips with his sons and friends and enjoyed long car drives in autumn. Steve will especially be remembered for his piano rendition of Moon River. He will always be remembered for how he loved a good joke and for his contagious laugh.Steve was a beloved husband to Shirley; loving father to Karen (Max) Wilson, Barb (Jeff) McShane, Stephen (Kelly) Masters Jr., and Frank (Silvia) Masters; devoted grandfather to Elizabeth (21), Caroline (19), Maximilian (17), Madeline (13), Megan (12), Mayer (9), Joaquin (11) and Owen (8); brother to Edward (Lynn) Masters.Preceded in death by his parents Frank H. and Marjorie (Mayer) Masters.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Center, 1621 Theodore St., Joliet, IL 60435, Joliet Noon Lions P.O. Box 771, Joliet, IL 60434, or Alano Club of Joliet, 265 Republic Ave. Joliet, IL 60435.We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice and to Home Instead especially caregivers Darlene and Qumine for their care and compassion.Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Private Funeral services will be held. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.