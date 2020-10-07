1/1
Stephen P. Byrd
1964 - 2020
Stephen P. Byrd

Age 55, of Joliet passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Steve was born December 13, 1964 in St. Louis, MO, and later moved to Roselle, IL at age 13. He graduated from Driscoll Catholic High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Northern Illinois University. For over 30 years he has been employed at his family's company, Air Services Company; most recently as its Lead Executive of the Wisconsin Branch located in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Steve was a caring and devoted husband, father, and son. He could work a room with his charismatic personality and make others laugh with his contagious laugh. Steve never met a stranger. To him, every person he met was a new friend. He always saw the good in people even if no one else could. He was a huge Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bulls fan.

Steve married Kathleen (O'Brien) on July 11, 1992 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Joliet, IL.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (O'Brien) Byrd and their three children, Megan (Brian), Nolan, and Evan; his parents, B. Kenneth and Elaine Byrd; four younger siblings, Tim (Julia) Byrd, Kevin (Claudia) Byrd, Kathleen (Joseph) Zucchero, and Michael (Kristi) Byrd; his O'Brien brother- in- laws, Pat (Peg), Rick, Tim (Peggy), Mike (Sue), Larry (Julie), Dan (Marie), Tom (Billie) O'Brien and sister-in-law Maureen (John) Konopek; his loving and cherished aunts and uncles, Bob (Doe) Schuermann, Jim Schuermann, John (Nan) Byrd, Doug (Angel) Byrd, Debbie Byrd Smith, Roger (Leslie) Byrd, Debbie Eime Byrd, his Great Aunt Dorothy Rigler-Delgado and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clara and Joseph Schuermann and Bert and Audrey Byrd; father and mother-in-law, James and Virginia (McCarthy) O'Brien.

Visitation for Stephen P. Byrd will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. His funeral services will follow Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with a maximum capacity of 150 guests. A private interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery in Minooka. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Joliet Catholic Academy, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to a scholarship fund that will be established at a later date, would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a special memory.



Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
9
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Nonnatus
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
