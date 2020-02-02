Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Clapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen R. Clapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen R. Clapp Obituary
Stephen R. Clapp

Born: September 15, 1960

Died: January 7, 2020

Stephen R. Clapp, age 59, passed away on January 7, 2020.

Born September 15, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Steve graduated from Lawrence North High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington.

Steve worked in medical sales for many successful years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend who never met a stranger. Besides his family, his first love was fishing, if not in the ocean then in the stocked pond behind his home. His second love was NASCAR as he visited Michigan Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway anytime they were racing.

Perhaps Steve's biggest passion was music. Not only could he tell you who was singing a song, but if they were still alive, what their album was called and how old they were.

Survivors include his ex-wife Leslie, daughter Natalie, mother Nancy, sister Elaine (Craig), brother Brian (Michele) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Steve's lifelong passion for science and curiosity for the human body inspired us to donate his body to science.

Contributions to Alcoholics Anonymous, another of Steve's passions as a mentor and friend to many, can be made directly through a member of AA or through a family member.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -