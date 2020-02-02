|
|
Stephen R. Clapp
Born: September 15, 1960
Died: January 7, 2020
Stephen R. Clapp, age 59, passed away on January 7, 2020.
Born September 15, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Steve graduated from Lawrence North High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington.
Steve worked in medical sales for many successful years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend who never met a stranger. Besides his family, his first love was fishing, if not in the ocean then in the stocked pond behind his home. His second love was NASCAR as he visited Michigan Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway anytime they were racing.
Perhaps Steve's biggest passion was music. Not only could he tell you who was singing a song, but if they were still alive, what their album was called and how old they were.
Survivors include his ex-wife Leslie, daughter Natalie, mother Nancy, sister Elaine (Craig), brother Brian (Michele) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve's lifelong passion for science and curiosity for the human body inspired us to donate his body to science.
Contributions to Alcoholics Anonymous, another of Steve's passions as a mentor and friend to many, can be made directly through a member of AA or through a family member.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020