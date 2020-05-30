Stephen W. Voss
Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62 of Hennepin passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Full obituary to follow.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.